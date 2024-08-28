Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 169,804 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,589,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,679 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 852,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 726,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.