Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $33.11.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

