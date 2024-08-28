Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $66,000 Position in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) by 516.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TBG Dividend Focus ETF worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get TBG Dividend Focus ETF alerts:

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TBG Dividend Focus ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

TBG Dividend Focus ETF Company Profile

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TBG Dividend Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBG Dividend Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.