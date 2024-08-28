Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,255,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

