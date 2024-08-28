Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

