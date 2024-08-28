Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,012,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 141.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 475,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 278,798 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 289,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,739,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

