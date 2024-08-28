Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,393 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 227,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.