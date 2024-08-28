Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.