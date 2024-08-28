Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

