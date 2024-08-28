Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,257 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLB stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.