Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,562,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.