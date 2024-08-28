Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

