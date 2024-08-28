ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.64

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 3063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 591,995 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

