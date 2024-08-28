Core & Main (CNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Core & Main has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core & Main to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company's stock.

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

