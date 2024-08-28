Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall Sells 20,000 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $365,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,171.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

