Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

