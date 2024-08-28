Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

