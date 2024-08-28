CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 2,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director R Judd Jessup sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Judd Jessup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, R Judd Jessup sold 2,131 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $629,092.51.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $310.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $321.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.34 and a 200-day moving average of $260.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,631,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CorVel by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Further Reading

