Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after acquiring an additional 136,292 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $67,193,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

