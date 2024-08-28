Couchbase (BASE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Couchbase has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,343. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

