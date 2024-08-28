Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.