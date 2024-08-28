Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,709,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,272,707.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,709,976.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 906,678 shares of company stock worth $27,388,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

