Critical Review: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royale Energy and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 412.40%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Royale Energy and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.31 -$1.83 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $200.32 million 0.30 -$3.05 million ($4.46) -0.81

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil -27.77% -70.13% -9.01%

Summary

Royale Energy beats Battalion Oil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

