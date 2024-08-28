Critical Review: Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) versus Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $629.50 million 0.16 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.93 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Depot and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Bitcoin Depot on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

