Critical Survey: enGene (ENGN) & The Competition

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 452 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare enGene to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get enGene alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,413.93% -123.36% -24.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.2%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 5,072.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares enGene and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.01 enGene Competitors $158.28 million -$19.13 million 83.85

enGene’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for enGene and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 756 2458 5780 67 2.57

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 426.80%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 18.82%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

enGene beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.