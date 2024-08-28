CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $275.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $267.18 and last traded at $269.84. Approximately 1,269,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,369,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.54.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.46.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.63. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 501.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

