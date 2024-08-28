CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CSX stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

