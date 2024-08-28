CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.65

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

