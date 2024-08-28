Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cullman Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.