Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $317.83

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $317.83 and last traded at $315.74, with a volume of 403470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

