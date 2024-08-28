Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Shares Down 0.2%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,950,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,728,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Cybin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cybin

Cybin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $109.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cybin Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cybin stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) by 125.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cybin were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.