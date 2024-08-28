Daktronics (DAKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. On average, analysts expect Daktronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Daktronics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Daktronics
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.