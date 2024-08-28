Daktronics (DAKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. On average, analysts expect Daktronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock valued at $692,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

