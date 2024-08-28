Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 190871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,610 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,080,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.