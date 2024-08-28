Davis Capital Management Has $3.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.0% in the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 133,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $6,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

