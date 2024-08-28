Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.