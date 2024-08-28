Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Up 0.4%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 8,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
Democracy International Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Democracy International Fund
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Democracy International Fund stock. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management owned about 4.92% of Democracy International Fund worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Democracy International Fund
The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Democracy International Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Average Calculator
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.