dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:DNTL opened at C$8.06 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

