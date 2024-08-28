dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.36.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNTL. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on dentalcorp
dentalcorp Price Performance
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.