DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

