DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 246,284 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of DexCom worth $118,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

