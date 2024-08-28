Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives $44.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

