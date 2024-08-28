DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

