Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Down 0.5%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.30 ($0.27). Approximately 519,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,517,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.62. The company has a market capitalization of £175.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,030.00.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.