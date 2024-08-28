Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.74 ($0.05). 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Digitalbox Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.78.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

