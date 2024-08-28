Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

