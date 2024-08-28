Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.78

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

