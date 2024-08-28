Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.78

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
