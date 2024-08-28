Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 125,173 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.