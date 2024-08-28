Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

DFUV opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

