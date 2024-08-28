Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 373.9% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

