Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 373.9% from the July 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of AMZD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:AMZD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

