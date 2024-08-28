DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,663,704 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,637,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,920,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $250,032,357,000 after buying an additional 15,701,937 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $5,587,119,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $4,000,376,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $413.49 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,404. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

