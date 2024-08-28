DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,244,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,935 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $894,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.