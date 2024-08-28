DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,244,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,935 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Apple were worth $894,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
